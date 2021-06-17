DEAR KAISER FAMILY......SO SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS. WENT TO SCHOOL WITH KEN AT WILLIAMSVILLE SOUTH. DID NOT KNOW HE WAS GONE ALSO. LOST MY SISTER 2007, MOM 2006, DAD, 2005. PARENT'S MOVED FROM WILLIAMSVILLE TO ELLICOTTVILLE IN 82. SISTER DIED FROM CANCER. LIVING IN CLARENCE NOW AT BROTHERS SENIOR APARTMENTS. NEPHEW IS A RETIRED LT. COL. IN COLORADO SPRINGS. WAS IN 1ST. DESERT STORM. HAS PTS. NOW. TAKE CARE...

RAYMOND J. HOELSCHER III June 17, 2021