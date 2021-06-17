Menu
Pamela E. "A true Allegany State Park Kid" KAISER
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
911 Englewood Avenue
Buffalo, NY
KAISER - Pamela E.
"A True Allegany State Park Kid"
June 15, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth Kaiser. Devoted mother of Christopher (Debora) Kaiser, Alissa, Julie (Richard) and the late P.F.C. Kenneth Kaiser; loving grandmother of Ryan (Lisa), Kenneth, Robert (Crystal), Jenna and Markie and 10 great-grandchildren; dear sister of the late Barbara Keefe; sister in law of Peter Keefe; aunt of Kevin, Laura, Barbara, Paul, Michael, Susie, Peter, Lorita and John; cousin of Charlene, Jeanette and the late Linda; friend of Gretchen, Veronica, Georgette, Diane and Sonia. A Memorial Service will be held at the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc., 911 Englewood Ave., Saturday at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to St. John the Baptist Church, 1085 Englewood Buffalo, NY14223. Condolences at www.mertzfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
911 Englewood Avenue, Buffalo, NY
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Chris and family, I am so sorry for your loss.
Debbie (Eisenmann) Droesler
June 18, 2021
DEAR KAISER FAMILY......SO SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS. WENT TO SCHOOL WITH KEN AT WILLIAMSVILLE SOUTH. DID NOT KNOW HE WAS GONE ALSO. LOST MY SISTER 2007, MOM 2006, DAD, 2005. PARENT'S MOVED FROM WILLIAMSVILLE TO ELLICOTTVILLE IN 82. SISTER DIED FROM CANCER. LIVING IN CLARENCE NOW AT BROTHERS SENIOR APARTMENTS. NEPHEW IS A RETIRED LT. COL. IN COLORADO SPRINGS. WAS IN 1ST. DESERT STORM. HAS PTS. NOW. TAKE CARE...
RAYMOND J. HOELSCHER III
June 17, 2021
