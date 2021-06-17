KAISER - Pamela E.
"A True Allegany State Park Kid"
June 15, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth Kaiser. Devoted mother of Christopher (Debora) Kaiser, Alissa, Julie (Richard) and the late P.F.C. Kenneth Kaiser; loving grandmother of Ryan (Lisa), Kenneth, Robert (Crystal), Jenna and Markie and 10 great-grandchildren; dear sister of the late Barbara Keefe; sister in law of Peter Keefe; aunt of Kevin, Laura, Barbara, Paul, Michael, Susie, Peter, Lorita and John; cousin of Charlene, Jeanette and the late Linda; friend of Gretchen, Veronica, Georgette, Diane and Sonia. A Memorial Service will be held at the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc., 911 Englewood Ave., Saturday at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to St. John the Baptist Church, 1085 Englewood Buffalo, NY14223. Condolences at www.mertzfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 17, 2021.