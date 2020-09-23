Menu
Pamela M. NENDZA
NENDZA - Pamela M.
Of Buffalo, entered into rest September 21, 2020. Devoted mother of Amanda (Clifford), Shelby, Daniel, John Michael, Raven and Ryan; cherished grandmother of Hailey and Kaylee; loving daughter of Mary Jo (Ted Sutton) Golden; dear sister of Shelly (Jay) Gettings and the late Patty Thoms. Also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Saturday from 1-3 PM. Funeral service will immediately follow. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 23, 2020.
