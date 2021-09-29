McClellan - Pamela A.
(nee Moore)
Of Fredonia, NY, September 27, 2021. Beloved wife of Grant W. McClellan, Jr; loving mom of Michael C. McClellan; daughter of the late James Moore and Patricia (Cordell) Birch; dearest sister of
Patty, Jimmy, and Jeff; also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
The family will be present on Friday from
4-7 PM, at the (Hamburg Chapel), JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555), where a Funeral Service will be held Saturday at 12:30 PM. Interment will follow at Lakeside Memorial Cemetery. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 29, 2021.