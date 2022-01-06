NIMETZ - Pamela Marie
Fell into the loving arms of Christ January 3, 2022. Born January 27, 1965 in Buffalo she was the daughter Joan (Duckett) and late Santo Cardinale. Pamela worked for Westwood Pharmaceuticals before staying at home to help raise their sons. After 15 years, she went back to work for Niagara County in various offices before working at Niagara County Community College. Pam was a longtime member of Freedom Church, enjoyed gardening and was able to make anything grow. She also loved camping, playing cards, and board games. Pam cherished the time watching her three sons grow up, then give her three incredible daughters-in-law, whom she loved dearly. But mostly Pam loved every minute she could spend with her grandchildren, "Grandkids trump Everything!" she would say. Above all this, Pam loved Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior and loved coming into His presence to worship Him, which she now will do for eternity. Besides her mother, Pamela is survived by her beloved husband William Nimetz, III; cherished sons Seth (Amber) Nimetz, Will (Marissa) Nimetz, and Nathanael (Tessa) Nimetz; loving Nana to Maxson, Dominic, Alessandra, Lenny, Ezra, Caleb and soon another granddaughter; brother of Gregory (Christine) Cardinale; also several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Service Saturday, January 8th, at 10 AM in Freedom Church, 5676 Beattie Ave., Lockport, NY. Visit pruddenandkandt.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 6, 2022.