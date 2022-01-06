Menu
Pamela Marie NIMETZ
FUNERAL HOME
Prudden & Kandt Funeral Home, Inc.
242 Genesee Street
Lockport, NY
NIMETZ - Pamela Marie
Fell into the loving arms of Christ January 3, 2022. Born January 27, 1965 in Buffalo she was the daughter Joan (Duckett) and late Santo Cardinale. Pamela worked for Westwood Pharmaceuticals before staying at home to help raise their sons. After 15 years, she went back to work for Niagara County in various offices before working at Niagara County Community College. Pam was a longtime member of Freedom Church, enjoyed gardening and was able to make anything grow. She also loved camping, playing cards, and board games. Pam cherished the time watching her three sons grow up, then give her three incredible daughters-in-law, whom she loved dearly. But mostly Pam loved every minute she could spend with her grandchildren, "Grandkids trump Everything!" she would say. Above all this, Pam loved Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior and loved coming into His presence to worship Him, which she now will do for eternity. Besides her mother, Pamela is survived by her beloved husband William Nimetz, III; cherished sons Seth (Amber) Nimetz, Will (Marissa) Nimetz, and Nathanael (Tessa) Nimetz; loving Nana to Maxson, Dominic, Alessandra, Lenny, Ezra, Caleb and soon another granddaughter; brother of Gregory (Christine) Cardinale; also several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Service Saturday, January 8th, at 10 AM in Freedom Church, 5676 Beattie Ave., Lockport, NY. Visit pruddenandkandt.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 6, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Freedom Church (Faith Tabernacle Church)
5676 Beattie Ave., Lockport, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Prudden & Kandt Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss Pam will be greatly missed
Jack&Sharon Palmer
Family
January 9, 2022
My deepest condolences to the Nimetz family. It is with the love of our God that we continue to miss Pam knowing that she is in a better place .My love to all of you. May she rest in peace.
Frank Trujillo Ballesteros
Family
January 7, 2022
My thoughts are with Pam's family. I knew her only for a short time but wanted to say she always put her best foot forward. Always was making sure she did her best. My condolences to the family.
Sharon Furman
Work
January 6, 2022
Bill, Seth, Will & Nate, We are so heartbroken to hear of Pam's passing. Our hearts go out to each of you. You are all in our thoughts and prayers and we pray that God's love comforts all of you through this difficult time. Love, The Anderson's
Todd & Christine Anderson
Friend
January 6, 2022
Butch and family, We are so deeply sorry for the loss of your sweet, beautiful Pam.May the Grace of God bring you comfort knowing she´s in his hands. All our love, Bob and Tracie
Bob and Tracie Hollar
Friend
January 6, 2022
