BLUHM - Pamela R.
Of Depew, December 2, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Madeline (nee Fagen) and Delbert Bluhm; dear sister of Kathleen (Dan) Marzec, Tom (Susanne) Bluhm, Michael (late Nadine) Bluhm, Philip (Janice) Bluhm, Robert (Barbara) Bluhm and Mary Elizabeth (late Raymond) Suttell; Also survived by nieces and nephews. Private Services will be held. Miss Bluhm was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Depew, NY. Online condolences may be left at www.cichonborgoszfuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.