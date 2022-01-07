RUISI - Pamela J. (nee Howes)
January 5, 2022, suddenly. Loving wife of 49 years to Joseph Ruisi. Devoted mother of Joseph Jr. "Tony" (Tracy) Ruisi and Jody Ruisi Antonucci. Cherished grandmother of Emily, Alexis, Jason and Ava. Dear sister of Nancy (Jack) Mooney, Marylou Perry and George Howes. Aunt of Laura and Lisa. The family will receive friends at the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc., 911 Englewood Ave., Sunday from 1-4 PM, where funeral services will follow at 4:00 PM. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 7, 2022.