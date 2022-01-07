Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Pamela J. RUISI
FUNERAL HOME
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
911 Englewood Avenue
Buffalo, NY
RUISI - Pamela J. (nee Howes)
January 5, 2022, suddenly. Loving wife of 49 years to Joseph Ruisi. Devoted mother of Joseph Jr. "Tony" (Tracy) Ruisi and Jody Ruisi Antonucci. Cherished grandmother of Emily, Alexis, Jason and Ava. Dear sister of Nancy (Jack) Mooney, Marylou Perry and George Howes. Aunt of Laura and Lisa. The family will receive friends at the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc., 911 Englewood Ave., Sunday from 1-4 PM, where funeral services will follow at 4:00 PM. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 7, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
9
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
NY
Jan
9
Funeral service
4:00p.m.
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
911 Englewood Avenue, Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
12 Entries
The Gelz Family
January 8, 2022
Pam was an amazing, caring and thoughtful friend, wife and mother! My sincere condolences to the Ruisi family!
Beth Fildds
Friend
January 8, 2022
You were the nicest person we had the honor to meet and call friend. Heaven's a better place with you in it.
Glenn & Tracey Kolb
Friend
January 8, 2022
Joe..My Deep Condolences On The Loss Of Your Beloved Pam..Know That You,The Children And Grand Children Are In My Thoughts And Prayers At This Very Heart Breaking Time.. God Bless...
Bill Smith Retired BPD
January 8, 2022
Pam I will always miss you. You were a very giving person and you did it all with your heart. You were like a daughter-in-law to me and I will always miss you and all the talks we had. Rest in peace and now you are out of pain and that I am thankful for and I know you are with Jesus.
Aunt Gen Rainero
Family
January 8, 2022
Love and miss you SO MUCH!! Say hi to your dad, Uncle Carm, my dad and Angelo.
Carla Rainero
Family
January 8, 2022
I was very saddened to hear about Pam`s death. I first met Pam more than 50 years ago when she dated and eventually married my cousin Joey. Over the years there were many gatherings in my aunt Connie´s backyard, sometimes to swim in the summer, or birthday parties or barbecues and fireworks on the Fourth of July. It was always a pleasure to see Pam. She always had a smile, a warm and sunny personality and was always interested in what was going on in our lives, even as kids. There are certain people in this world that you just like to be around because you feel better after spending time with them. Pam was certainly one of those people. She was always willing to lend a hand and Pitch-in to help out with what was ever going on. My sincere condolences to all of her family and friends. She touched many lives as a nurse, a wife, a mother and a friend. She will be dearly missed by all those privileged to have known her.
Michael Albert
Family
January 8, 2022
So sorry for your loss. Pam was a wonderful, kind person. May you find comfort in knowing she is at peace and that there is another Angel in heaven to watch over all of you. God's Blessings and prayers for all of you.
Marian and Ralph Lauricella
Friend
January 7, 2022
I miss you so much, you were the best mother, the bestest friend, you were my world. If give anything for 1 more hug, please watch over me, I need you now more than ever before. I love you mummy
Jody
January 7, 2022
So sorry for the loss of your Mom.
Michele Dibartolomeo
January 7, 2022
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. No words can express our feelings of sorrow.
The Shannon Family
Friend
January 7, 2022
I am so sorry for your loss. Hugs, kisses and prayers coming your way.
Lynn Warren
Other
January 7, 2022
Showing 1 - 12 of 12 results