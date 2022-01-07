I was very saddened to hear about Pam`s death. I first met Pam more than 50 years ago when she dated and eventually married my cousin Joey. Over the years there were many gatherings in my aunt Connie´s backyard, sometimes to swim in the summer, or birthday parties or barbecues and fireworks on the Fourth of July. It was always a pleasure to see Pam. She always had a smile, a warm and sunny personality and was always interested in what was going on in our lives, even as kids. There are certain people in this world that you just like to be around because you feel better after spending time with them. Pam was certainly one of those people. She was always willing to lend a hand and Pitch-in to help out with what was ever going on. My sincere condolences to all of her family and friends. She touched many lives as a nurse, a wife, a mother and a friend. She will be dearly missed by all those privileged to have known her.

Michael Albert Family January 8, 2022