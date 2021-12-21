TAYLOR - Pamela R.Of South Buffalo, NY, December 20, 2021. Dearest mother of Edna M. Ripley, Eric E. and Jessie C. Taylor; grandmother of Corey, Brenna and Alaina; sister of Gloria Taylor-Gulczewski, Edward Taylor, Glenn (Kathy) Taylor, Cheryl Carrion, Joyce (Paul) Tornabene, Donna Taylor-Glasgow and the late Linda (Richard) Gulczewski, Herbert Taylor and Daniel (Arlene) Taylor; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Thursday, December 23, 2021 from 2-4 PM for a Celebration of Life Gathering at the CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 873 Abbott Rd., South Buffalo, NY, 716-824-6435, where a Memorial Service will be held at 3:30 PM. (Face masks are required). Please share memories and condolences online at: