Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Pamela R. TAYLOR
FUNERAL HOME
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
873 Abbott Road
Buffalo, NY
TAYLOR - Pamela R.
Of South Buffalo, NY, December 20, 2021. Dearest mother of Edna M. Ripley, Eric E. and Jessie C. Taylor; grandmother of Corey, Brenna and Alaina; sister of Gloria Taylor-Gulczewski, Edward Taylor, Glenn (Kathy) Taylor, Cheryl Carrion, Joyce (Paul) Tornabene, Donna Taylor-Glasgow and the late Linda (Richard) Gulczewski, Herbert Taylor and Daniel (Arlene) Taylor; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Thursday, December 23, 2021 from 2-4 PM for a Celebration of Life Gathering at the CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 873 Abbott Rd., South Buffalo, NY, 716-824-6435, where a Memorial Service will be held at 3:30 PM. (Face masks are required). Please share memories and condolences online at:
www.castigliafuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
873 Abbott Road, Buffalo, NY
Dec
23
Memorial service
3:30p.m.
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
873 Abbott Road, Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.