YOSIM - Pamela K.
On September 10, 2021, of Rochester, NY, formerly of Buffalo, NY. Beloved daughter of the late Adelle and the late Murray Yosim. Sister of Ronna (Ronald) Kluger. Aunt of Melissa Kluger and Jennifer (Daniel) Ger. Great-aunt of Adelaide Bea Kluger Merkley, Levi Cooper Ger, and Noah Murray Ger. A Graveside Service will be held at the North Park Society Cemetery (Pine Ridge Rd., Cheektowaga, NY) on Monday at 1:30 PM. No prior visitations. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make donations to a charity of their choice
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make donations to a charity of their choice.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.