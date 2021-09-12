Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Pamela K. YOSIM
FUNERAL HOME
Amherst Memorial Chapel, Inc.
281 Dodge Road
Getzville, NY
YOSIM - Pamela K.
On September 10, 2021, of Rochester, NY, formerly of Buffalo, NY. Beloved daughter of the late Adelle and the late Murray Yosim. Sister of Ronna (Ronald) Kluger. Aunt of Melissa Kluger and Jennifer (Daniel) Ger. Great-aunt of Adelaide Bea Kluger Merkley, Levi Cooper Ger, and Noah Murray Ger. A Graveside Service will be held at the North Park Society Cemetery (Pine Ridge Rd., Cheektowaga, NY) on Monday at 1:30 PM. No prior visitations. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make donations to a charity of their choice. Arrangements by AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL LLC. To sign the family guest book, please visit online at www.amherstmemorialchapel.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
13
Graveside service
1:30p.m.
North Park Society Cemetery
Pine Ridge Rd., Cheektowaga, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amherst Memorial Chapel, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I´ve known Pam 40+ years. I remember her great sense of humor and her love of children. She was a dear friend and the world lost a wonderful woman.
Diane Schawartz
Friend
September 14, 2021
Pam and I were very close friends during our high school years (1964-1968). We seemed to lose track of one another after high school. I have always wondered what road she took in life. I'm so sorry to hear of her death.
Heidi Sitcov
Friend
September 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results