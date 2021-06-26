Menu
Pasquale J. PAPA
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Cheektowaga Chapel
3645 Genesee Street
Cheektowaga, NY
PAPA - Pasquale J.
June 23, 2021, age 80. Beloved husband of 44 years to Barbara J. (nee Schmitt) Papa; loving father of Christopher J. (Michelle) Papa; cherished grandfather of Caitlyn, Colin, Dominic, Luca and Anthony; caring brother of Peter (Judith) Papa, Marguerite (late Jeffrey) Fuller and Frank (Janice) Papa; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Sunday from 4-7 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 3645 Genesee Street, Cheektowaga, where Funeral Services will follow at 7 PM. Friends invited. If desired, donations may be made to the SPCA serving Erie County. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Cheektowaga Chapel
3645 Genesee Street, Cheektowaga, NY
Jun
27
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Cheektowaga Chapel
3645 Genesee Street, Cheektowaga, NY
Pat was a caring guy with a great sense of humor . He was the ultimate real estate professional , always fair and had the best interests of all . All who knew Pat , we will miss him . Sympathy and Prayers to the Family .
Greg Migdal
Friend
June 28, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. I new Pat from a long time ago during my high school years. My prayers are with you!
Nancy Higgins
Friend
June 27, 2021
