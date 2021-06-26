PAPA - Pasquale J.
June 23, 2021, age 80. Beloved husband of 44 years to Barbara J. (nee Schmitt) Papa; loving father of Christopher J. (Michelle) Papa; cherished grandfather of Caitlyn, Colin, Dominic, Luca and Anthony; caring brother of Peter (Judith) Papa, Marguerite (late Jeffrey) Fuller and Frank (Janice) Papa; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Sunday from 4-7 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 3645 Genesee Street, Cheektowaga, where Funeral Services will follow at 7 PM. Friends invited. If desired, donations may be made to the SPCA serving Erie County. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 26, 2021.