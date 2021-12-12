Menu
Pasqualina "Lina" GALLITTO
GALLITTO - Pasqualina "Lina" (nee Fazio)
December 8, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Sebastian; loving mother of Rosemary Ventura, Anthony (Deborah), Linda (Alan Bidwell) Gallitto; cherished Nana of Joey, Jeffrey, Robert, Matthew, Jillian, Cassandra and Ryan; great-grandmother of Nicole and Emily; sister of Connie Guercio; aunt of Teresa and Elaine Guercio. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Margaret's Church on Monday at 9:30 AM, followed by entombment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Online condolences offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
13
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
St. Margaret's Church
NY
Dec
13
Entombment
Mt. Olivet Cemetery
NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Warm thoughts and sincere sympathy being sent your way.
Charlene Kubek (Shelly Chodora Seel´s sister)
Other
December 13, 2021
Those we love don´t go away, they walk beside us everyday....unseen, unheard, but always near, so LOVED, so missed, so very dear! My thoughts and prayers are with you & your family
Susie Cracchiola
December 12, 2021
