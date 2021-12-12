GALLITTO - Pasqualina "Lina" (nee Fazio)
December 8, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Sebastian; loving mother of Rosemary Ventura, Anthony (Deborah), Linda (Alan Bidwell) Gallitto; cherished Nana of Joey, Jeffrey, Robert, Matthew, Jillian, Cassandra and Ryan; great-grandmother of Nicole and Emily; sister of Connie Guercio; aunt of Teresa and Elaine Guercio. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Margaret's Church on Monday at 9:30 AM, followed by entombment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Online condolences offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.