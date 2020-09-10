AUGHTRY - Patricia A.

September 7, 2020, of Buffalo, NY. Born on August 23, 1948 in Carlton, Georgia to the late Maryann Ross and Yerby Dixon (Ollie Fossett). Married for 24 years to the late Larry Aughtry; mother of Troy (Dwyonna) Tiffany, Damon (Hilary), Malcolm (Laura) and Denivre; proud grandmother of 17 grandchildren and a host to many family and friends, including the infamous dog-Scrappy. Siblings include Michael, Cassandra, Alexa, Walter, Richard, and the late David and Dwight. Patricia graduated from Buffalo Public Schools and went on to complete her degree at Bryant & Stratton. Patricia worked at University of Buffalo as a Drug and Alcohol Counselor for 20 years which led to her retirement. She also worked at Central Booking for the Buffalo Police as well as for former Mayor Jimmy Griffin. Patricia was an active member of the Bennett Wells American Legion Post #1780, past president of the women's' auxiliary where she enjoyed gathering amongst friends and socializing. Patricia really enjoyed a good time and some of her favorite hobbies included trips to the casino; a nice cruise trip of which she was fortunate enough to enjoy many; a definite love for watching her Buffalo Bills football; and a nice long conversation at the kitchen table. Patricia was blessed with lifetime friends Brenda and Bertha. Patricia entered into rest September 7, 2020. Services will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Miracle Missions Full Gospel, 406 Sycamore St., Buffalo, NY, 14204 by the Reverend Dr. James A. Lewis III. Hour of remembrance is from 10-11AM, immediately followed by the Home Going Service from 11-12 PM.







Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.