BERND - Patricia A.
(nee Vinroe)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest November 19, 2020. Devoted mother of Brian and Jason Bernd; cherished grandmother of Corinne, Jakob, Tessa and Corbin; lifelong partner of the late William Skidmore; loving daughter of the late Laverne and Helen Vinroe; dear sister of the late Norma Vinroe Kelly; also survived by relatives and friends. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Share condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.