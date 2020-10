HITTLE - Patricia A. (nee Evenden)Age 79, of Chaffee, NY, passed away October 16, 2020. There will be no calling hours. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at 2 PM at the W.S. DAVIS FUNERAL HOME, 358 Main St., Arcade. Memorials may be made to the Chaffee-Sardinia Fire Dept., P.O. Box 203, Chaffee, NY 14030. Online condolences may be offered at wsdavisfuneralhome.com