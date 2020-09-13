IRR - Patricia A. (nee Ward)
September 9, 2020, age 89. Beloved wife of the late Eugene "Gene" Irr; devoted mother of Barbara (John "Jay") Cobb, Robert (Lynn) Irr, Thomas (Debra) Irr, Mary Merritt, Margaret (David) Ostaszewski and the late Joseph Irr; loving grandmother of 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; companion of the late James Hatcher; predeceased by four siblings; also survived by nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, September 18th, 11:30 AM at St. Christopher Church, 2660 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda. All are asked to assemble at church. Interment to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Charlotte House, PO Box 123, North Java, NY 14113. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716) 836-6500. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 13, 2020.