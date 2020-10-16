Jaworowicz-WEGNER -
Patricia A. (nee Osieja)
Of Cheektowaga, NY, October 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Donald Wegner; dearest mother of Pamela (Dan) Fruck and Timothy T. (Dr. Nicole Enzinna) Jaworowicz; grandmother of Nicole, Samantha and Jenna Jaworowicz and Daniel Fruck; sister of Alice (late Richard) Slisz and Charles (Margaret) Osieja. Also survived by nieces, nephews and the Wegner family. Family present Sunday 2-4 PM -6-8 PM, at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, at 9 AM, at St. Gabriel's RC Church, 5271 Clinton St., Elma. Please assemble at church. Reopening restrictions limit the number of individuals allowed in the funeral home at the same time. We welcome you to visit with the family and ask for your patience if you experience delays in doing so. Face masks are required. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.