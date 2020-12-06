Menu
Patricia A. "Patty" JURGENS
JURGENS - Patricia A. "Patty"
December 5, 2020, age 73, beloved wife of John "Jack" Jurgens; devoted mother of Robert "Rob" (Courtney Donovan) Jurgens; sister of Robert Gallagher. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (at Hopkins), where Funeral Services will be held 10 AM Thursday. Interment will be private. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Please share online condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home
5200 Sheridan Drive, Amherst, NY 14221
Dec
9
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home
5200 Sheridan Drive, Amherst, NY 14221
Dec
10
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Amigone Funeral Home
5200 Sheridan Drive, Amherst, NY 14221
Andrew Laughlin
December 6, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to both Jack & Rob. Patty will be missed by all.
Bill & Patty Bovenza
December 6, 2020