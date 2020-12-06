JURGENS - Patricia A. "Patty"
December 5, 2020, age 73, beloved wife of John "Jack" Jurgens; devoted mother of Robert "Rob" (Courtney Donovan) Jurgens; sister of Robert Gallagher. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (at Hopkins), where Funeral Services will be held 10 AM Thursday. Interment will be private. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Please share online condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.