KLINE - Patricia A. (nee Slattery)
Of Holland, November 25, 2020, at age 86. Beloved wife of late Harry A. Kline; loving mother of Glenn (Karen), Sandy (Roy) Charles, Cindy (Jim) Scott, Jean (late Ed) Trietley, Patti (late Rick) Haws, late Armond (Peg) and Kim Kline Bockhahn; grandmother of twenty-two and great-grandmother of twenty-nine; also survived by nieces and nephews; predeceased by parents John and Marion (nee Dossett) Slattery and siblings Jane (Ed) Toczynski, John "Jack" (Maria) Slattery, William (Joan) Slattery, James Slattery and Joseph Slattery. Visitation will be announced at a later date. Pat was an employee of Fisher Price for 20 years and was active in many Holland community events over the years.. The family encourages memorials be made to the Holland Fire Department. Condolences may be made online at: www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.