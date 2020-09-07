LUCEY - Patricia A.
(nee Keller)
September 5, 2020, age 82; beloved wife of 37 years to the late Patrick G. Lucey; devoted mother of Mark Schrader, Michael Schrader, Molly Marie Schrader, Mary (Michael) Summers, Melissa Hanlon, Maria (Russell) Hughes, and the late Michelle (Joseph) Paterno; step-mother of Patrick G. Jr. (Joanne), Michael (Kathleen), Mary Joyce, Timothy (Carol), Terence (Joei), Maureen (John) D'Angelo and Daniel (April); loving grandmother of 30 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; sister of Terrance (Kathleen) Gates and predeceased by Norman (late Shirley) Keller, James (late Brenda) McGuillicuddy, Michael (Lynne) Keller, and Connie (late Michael) DeBerardinis; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present Thursday from 5-7 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (at Hopkins Rd.). Family and friends are invited Friday at 9:15 AM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Benedict Church, 1317 Eggert Rd., (at Main St.), Amherst, NY 14226. Please assemble at church. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Interment to be held privately. If so desired, memorials may be made in Patricia's memory to Marian Helpers at P.O. BOX 716, Stockbridge, MA 01262 or the Caritas Community at 100 Our Lady Queen of Peace Dr., Sterrett, AL 35147. Please share memories and condolences on Patricia's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 7, 2020.