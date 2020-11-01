MANDOLIN - Patricia A.
(nee Mycek)
October 28, 2020, age 82. Beloved wife of the late John J. Mandolin, Sr.; loving mother of John J. Mandolin, Jr., Tory M. McGiveron and Robin A. (Kevin) Holcomb; cherished grandmother of Andrew and Jasmine. Arrangements by the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME. Services will be held at a later date and at the convenience of the family. If desired, memorials may be made in Patricia's name to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
.
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 1, 2020.