Patricia A. MANDOLIN
MANDOLIN - Patricia A.
(nee Mycek)
October 28, 2020, age 82. Beloved wife of the late John J. Mandolin, Sr.; loving mother of John J. Mandolin, Jr., Tory M. McGiveron and Robin A. (Kevin) Holcomb; cherished grandmother of Andrew and Jasmine. Arrangements by the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME. Services will be held at a later date and at the convenience of the family. If desired, memorials may be made in Patricia's name to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 1, 2020.
