Patricia A. MANDOLIN
(nee Mycek)
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, December 5, 2020, from the Church of the Annunciation, 7580 Clinton St., Elma, at 10 AM. Arrangements by the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Church of the Annunciation
7580 Clinton St., Elma, New York
