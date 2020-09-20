SanGEORGE - Patricia A.
(nee Smith)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest on September 11, 2020, at age 73. Beloved wife of Ronald SanGeorge; devoted mother of Melissa (David) Pace, Kelly (Brad Dossinger) SanGeorge-Noah, Michael (Jennifer) SanGeorge and Erin (Michael) McMahon; cherished grandmother of Jackson, Griffin, Abbigale, Alexander, Michael, Ryan, Tyler and JD; loving daughter of Betty (nee Foxwell) and the late Howard Smith; dearest sister-in-law of Diane Colella; also survived my many other loving relatives and friends. Services private. If desired, contributions in Pat's memory may be made to the Hospice Foundation of WNY, PO Box 590, Buffalo, NY 14240 or online at www.hospicebuffalo.com/giving
. Arrangements by JOSEPH SPANO & SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2020.