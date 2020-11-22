Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Patricia A. TARASEK
TARASEK - Patricia A. (nee Kell)
Of North Tonawanda, entered into rest November 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late George Tarasek; devoted mother of Denise (late Al) Collins, Diana (late David) Laudero, Deana (William) Aiken and Dean (Lisa) Tarasek; cherished grandmother to many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late George and Bernice Kell; dear sister of Marty (late Jack) Holmes and George (Marsha) Kell; also survived by relatives and friends. No prior visitation. Service to be held at a later date. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.