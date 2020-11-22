TARASEK - Patricia A. (nee Kell)
Of North Tonawanda, entered into rest November 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late George Tarasek; devoted mother of Denise (late Al) Collins, Diana (late David) Laudero, Deana (William) Aiken and Dean (Lisa) Tarasek; cherished grandmother to many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late George and Bernice Kell; dear sister of Marty (late Jack) Holmes and George (Marsha) Kell; also survived by relatives and friends. No prior visitation. Service to be held at a later date. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.