Of Lancaster, NY, May 5, 2020. Beloved wife of Daniel Tomczak and the late Raymond Rehberg; dear mother of Raymond (Cynthia) Rehberg, James (Connie) Rehberg and the late Gary Rehberg; step-mother of Daniel (Ellie), Jeff, James and Becky Tomczak and the late Anna Lee Geno and Colleen Tomczak; also survived by fourteen grandchildren, one late grandson, many great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; sister of the late Albert, John, William Essig and Norma Grote. No Prior visitation. Mass of Christian Burial from St. John's RC Church, Alden, NY. Saturday, October 17th, at 10:00 AM. Arrangements by the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.
