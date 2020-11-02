COURTNEY - Patricia Ann

(nee Lardo)

Of Hamburg, NY, October 31, 2020. Beloved wife of Lawrence R. Courtney; loving mother of Randall Courtney, Wendy (Richard) Pocobello and Marc (Christina) Courtney; dearest sister of George, Richard, Thomas (Mary Jo) and William (Judith) Lardo; also survived by eight grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Tuesday, 4-8 PM, at LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC., HAMBURG CHAPEL, 207 Main Street, where Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, at 11:30 AM. Memorials to the multiple sclerosis society.







Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 2, 2020.