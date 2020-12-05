FULTON - Patricia Ann (nee Garner)
December 2, 2020, at the age of 79. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Miles Fulton; loving mother of Mark Garner and the late Craig Miles (survived by Keri) Fulton; cherished grandmother of Jack and Luke Fulton; dear sister of Jean (Daniel) Wendt, the late Cherrie Cassaro and the late David (late Patricia) Garner; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Monday from 7-9 PM and Tuesday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (corner of Hopkins Rd.), where Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday at 11 AM. Friends invited. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that face coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 5, 2020.