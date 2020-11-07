HOLDEN - Patricia Ann
(nee Kreiger)
November 4, 2020, age 88. Of Tonawanda, NY. Beloved wife of 59 years to James R. Holden; loving mother of Joanne (Dennis) Brawdy of Eden, NY, Thomas (Alyssa) Holden of Tonawanda, NY and Robert Holden of Buffalo, NY; caring grandmother and devoted friend of Colin Brawdy; cherished grandmother of Claire, Adam, Erin Brawdy, Audrey, Samuel, Lily and Daisy Holden; dear daughter of the late Albert and Anna (nee Eckert) Krieger; dear sister of the late Albert Krieger and Alanna Cooley; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Pat graduated from St. Nicholas High School of Buffalo in 1950. She worked for the NY Central Railroad before marrying and raising her family. With a deep love of children, she worked for many years in various day care centers and especially enjoyed reading to children. She was a founding member of Java Heights Association, where she and her husband enjoyed many summers with friends and family. Pat was also a long-term parishioner at St. Andrew RC Church. The family will be present on Monday from 4-8 PM at the GRECO FUNERAL HOME, 2909 Elmwood Avenue, Kenmore (near Sheridan Drive). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday from St. Andrew Church, 1525 Sheridan Drive, Kenmore at 10 AM. Family and friends are asked to please assemble at the church. If desired, memorials may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Please share condolences online at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.