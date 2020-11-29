LIBERATORE - Patricia Ann (nee Granato)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest November 25, 2020. Devoted mother of Richard (Donna), Anthony, and Candice (Bill Damiani) Liberatore; cherished grandmother of Nolan Damiani; loving daughter of the late Angelo and Rose Granato; loving step-daughter of Marie Cofrode; dear sister of the late Phyllis Granato, Georgiana (late Gilbert) Verrastro and Linda Granato; adored aunt of Todd Vanderlip and great-aunt to Tessa and Mollie; she is survived by other relatives and friends. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date due to COVID-19 restrictions. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.