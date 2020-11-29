Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Patricia Ann LIBERATORE
LIBERATORE - Patricia Ann (nee Granato)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest November 25, 2020. Devoted mother of Richard (Donna), Anthony, and Candice (Bill Damiani) Liberatore; cherished grandmother of Nolan Damiani; loving daughter of the late Angelo and Rose Granato; loving step-daughter of Marie Cofrode; dear sister of the late Phyllis Granato, Georgiana (late Gilbert) Verrastro and Linda Granato; adored aunt of Todd Vanderlip and great-aunt to Tessa and Mollie; she is survived by other relatives and friends. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date due to COVID-19 restrictions. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.