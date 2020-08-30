ASARESE - Patricia "Koo"
(nee Makula)
Of Grand Island, NY, August 22, 2020. Mother of Sandra M. (Carl) Leinweber; grandmother of Kelsey (John) Blemel and Kyle Leinweber; great-grandmother of Charlotte Blemel; daughter of the late Vance S. and Mary Makula. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lupus Foundation. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 30, 2020.