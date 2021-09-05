BAILEY - Patricia I.
(nee Ehrenberg)
September 2, 2021, age 87. Beloved mother of Traci (Lee) Stadler and Henry (Kristine) Bailey; loving grandmother of Addisyn and Griffin Bailey; dear sister of Jean MacDiarmid; also survived by nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Patricia's Life will be held on Friday, September 10th from 11 AM to 2PM at Tewksbury Lodge, 249 Ohio Street, Buffalo, NY 14204. A service will begin at 11 with a reception to follow. Memorial donations in Patricia's name may be made to the Erie County SPCA. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.