Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Patricia I. BAILEY
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home- Delaware Chapel
1132 Delaware Avenue
Buffalo, NY
BAILEY - Patricia I.
(nee Ehrenberg)
September 2, 2021, age 87. Beloved mother of Traci (Lee) Stadler and Henry (Kristine) Bailey; loving grandmother of Addisyn and Griffin Bailey; dear sister of Jean MacDiarmid; also survived by nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Patricia's Life will be held on Friday, September 10th from 11 AM to 2PM at Tewksbury Lodge, 249 Ohio Street, Buffalo, NY 14204. A service will begin at 11 with a reception to follow. Memorial donations in Patricia's name may be made to the Erie County SPCA. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Service
11:00a.m.
Tewksbury Lodge
249 Ohio Street, Buffalo, NY
Sep
10
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
Tewksbury Lodge
249 Ohio Street, Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home- Delaware Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.