BAILEY - Patricia I.(nee Ehrenberg)September 2, 2021, age 87. Beloved mother of Traci (Lee) Stadler and Henry (Kristine) Bailey; loving grandmother of Addisyn and Griffin Bailey; dear sister of Jean MacDiarmid; also survived by nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Patricia's Life will be held on Friday, September 10th from 11 AM to 2PM at Tewksbury Lodge, 249 Ohio Street, Buffalo, NY 14204. A service will begin at 11 with a reception to follow. Memorial donations in Patricia's name may be made to the Erie County SPCA. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com