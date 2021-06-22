Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Patricia E. BECKER
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Marley Funeral Home Inc
135 Main St
Attica, NY
BECKER - Patricia E.
Age 94, of Attica, died at home in Attica surrounded by family on June 19th, 2021. She was born April 5th, 1927, in North Java, daughter of the late Charles W. and Eleanor Mathews Griffin. She was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Raymond Becker; son Daniel Becker; grandson John Michael Leo; and brothers John (Teresa), Paul (Janet), and Frank Griffin. She is survived by her daughter Mary (John) Cunningham; three grandchildren, Patricia (Isaac) Bath, Richard (Meressa) Leo, Steven (Audra) Leo; four great-grandchildren, Michael and Nilsson Leo and Alexandra and Miles Leo; two sisters-in-law, Alice Becker and Ann Schuessler; close family friend Ralph Marvin; and several nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from 4-8PM at MARLEY FUNERAL HOME, LLC., 135 Main St., Attica, NY 14011. An 11 AM Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, June 24th, 2021 at Sts. Joachim and Anne RC Church, 50 East Ave., Attica. Burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery in Java Center. Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice. Flowers are gratefully declined. For more information, please call (585) 591-1212 or to leave a message of condolence visit at www.marleyfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
23
Calling hours
4:00p.m.
Marley Funeral Home Inc
135 Main St, Attica, NY
Jun
24
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Sts. Joachim and Anne RC Church
50 East Ave, Attica, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Marley Funeral Home Inc
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.