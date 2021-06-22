BECKER - Patricia E.
Age 94, of Attica, died at home in Attica surrounded by family on June 19th, 2021. She was born April 5th, 1927, in North Java, daughter of the late Charles W. and Eleanor Mathews Griffin. She was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Raymond Becker; son Daniel Becker; grandson John Michael Leo; and brothers John (Teresa), Paul (Janet), and Frank Griffin. She is survived by her daughter Mary (John) Cunningham; three grandchildren, Patricia (Isaac) Bath, Richard (Meressa) Leo, Steven (Audra) Leo; four great-grandchildren, Michael and Nilsson Leo and Alexandra and Miles Leo; two sisters-in-law, Alice Becker and Ann Schuessler; close family friend Ralph Marvin; and several nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from 4-8PM at MARLEY FUNERAL HOME, LLC., 135 Main St., Attica, NY 14011. An 11 AM Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, June 24th, 2021 at Sts. Joachim and Anne RC Church, 50 East Ave., Attica. Burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery in Java Center. Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
. Flowers are gratefully declined. For more information, please call (585) 591-1212 or to leave a message of condolence visit at www.marleyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 22, 2021.