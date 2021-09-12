Menu
Patricia J. BRATTON
BRATTON - Patricia J.
Age 89, of North Tonawanda, on September 9, 2021. Above all, Pat loved her family and enjoyed every minute she spent with them. She worked as a school bus driver for North Tonawanda School District for many years. Pat was an avid quilter, was a Girl Scout leader, and also played the chimes in the church choir. She is the daughter of the late Larkin and Olive Bolinger, of Wells Tannery, PA. Pat was predeceased by her loving husband of over 66 years, Isaac Bratton. She is also predeceased by her son, Matthew Bratton, and her brothers Richard and Jack Bolinger. Devoted mother to Michael (Denise) Bratton, Mark (Susan) Bratton, Myra (Robert) Cleaver, Marcie (Randall) Allen and Martha (Ronald) Fye. Mother-in-law to Taunia Bratton. Loving grandmother to Brian, Ryan, Jordan, Rachel, Joshua, Colin, Hannah, Benjamin, Natalie, and Mattisyn. Great-grandmother to Molly, Ava, Graham, Carter, and Walker. Great-great-grandmother to Kinsley. She will be missed by her siblings David and Nancy Bolinger. Friends and family may call at Fretthold Funeral Home, Inc., located at 1241 Oliver St., at the corner of Ward Rd., on Monday, September 13th from 4pm-7pm. A Funeral Service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday the 14th beginning at 1pm. Interment at Acacia Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Pat's memory to a charity of your choice. Condolences may be shared at FrettholdFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.
