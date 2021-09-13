Menu
Patricia A. BROWN
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Elma Chapel
7540 Clinton Street
Elma, NY
BROWN - Patricia A. (nee Trzandel)
September 10, 2021, of Elma, at age 75. Beloved wife of Ernest Brown; devoted mother of Shelly (late William Chapman) and Shannon (Keith) Ayers; loving grandmother of Shawnte (Keith) Sevigney, Catherine and McKenna Ayers; cherished great-grandmother of Mya and Milannia; dear sister of Christine (Robert) Mulch and the late Diane Lindstrom; also survived by nieces and nephews. Pat's many joys were playing cards with her grandchildren and Facetiming her great-grandchildren. She loved to go on adventures with her daughters, including hitting the slots. Pat always put everyone first, especially her husband of 54 years, Ernie, whom she loved with all her heart. Her smile, wit and sarcasm would light up a room. We as a family were lucky to call her "honey", "mom" and "nana". We are forever grateful that she was chosen for us to love. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 12-1 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 7540 Clinton St. (at Girdle Rd.), where services will follow at 1 PM. Interment will be private. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Elma Chapel
7540 Clinton Street, Elma, NY
Sep
18
Service
1:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Elma Chapel
7540 Clinton Street, Elma, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home - Elma Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May God support us all the day long, till the shades lengthen and the evening comes, and the busy world is hushed, and the fever of life is over, and our work is done. Then in His mercy may He give us a safe lodging, and a holy rest and peace at the last. -Cardinal Newman
Fr. Gene Ulrich, Pastor, The Pastoral Staff and Annunciation Parishioners
Other
September 30, 2021
Pat or as I would sometimes call her "Miss Daisy" will forever be in my heart and memories. She was a feisty lady and was true to her family and friends. On days that she was in pain she never would complain. It took a lot for her to admit that she needed help. She loved Ernie, Shelly and Shannon and her grandchildren very much. I could hear the pride in her voice when she would talk about them. Pat I love you!
Bonnie Wyzykiewicz
Friend
September 17, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of pat's passing. She fought the fight with honor. Lots of fond memories of our campfire girl days. Sincere sympathy to all the family. Huggs for ernie
Michelle popek
Friend
September 13, 2021
