BROWN - Patricia A. (nee Trzandel)
September 10, 2021, of Elma, at age 75. Beloved wife of Ernest Brown; devoted mother of Shelly (late William Chapman) and Shannon (Keith) Ayers; loving grandmother of Shawnte (Keith) Sevigney, Catherine and McKenna Ayers; cherished great-grandmother of Mya and Milannia; dear sister of Christine (Robert) Mulch and the late Diane Lindstrom; also survived by nieces and nephews. Pat's many joys were playing cards with her grandchildren and Facetiming her great-grandchildren. She loved to go on adventures with her daughters, including hitting the slots. Pat always put everyone first, especially her husband of 54 years, Ernie, whom she loved with all her heart. Her smile, wit and sarcasm would light up a room. We as a family were lucky to call her "honey", "mom" and "nana". We are forever grateful that she was chosen for us to love. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 12-1 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 7540 Clinton St. (at Girdle Rd.), where services will follow at 1 PM. Interment will be private. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 13, 2021.