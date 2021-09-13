Pat or as I would sometimes call her "Miss Daisy" will forever be in my heart and memories. She was a feisty lady and was true to her family and friends. On days that she was in pain she never would complain. It took a lot for her to admit that she needed help. She loved Ernie, Shelly and Shannon and her grandchildren very much. I could hear the pride in her voice when she would talk about them. Pat I love you!

Bonnie Wyzykiewicz Friend September 17, 2021