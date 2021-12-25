BRUNO - Patricia E.
(nee Anzalone)
December 19, 2021, age 86. Died at her Williamsville home after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Beloved wife of the late Dr. August A. Bruno; loving mother of Claire (late Bradley) Bacon, Dr. August A. (Elizabeth) Bruno Jr., Dr. Claudia (Steven) Fish and Elaine (Jeffrey) Vukelic; devoted grandmother of August Alexander Bruno, Michael Bruno, Matthew Bruno, Harrison Fish, Owen Fish, Jeffrey Vukelic Jr., and Olivia Vukelic. Patricia grew up near Delaware Park and was a 1953 graduate of Holy Angels Academy. She worked in the pathology department of Buffalo General Hospital where she met her husband, August A. Bruno. They married in 1962. She was very creative with a keen aesthetic sensibility. When her children had matured, she went back to college to study art and design. She graduated magna cum laude from Villa Maria College in 1978 with an Associate of Science degree and an Interior Design certification. She worked for Hoelschers Inc., office furniture and supply as a commercial interior designer, becoming the director of the company's design department. Later she became a textile manufacturer's representative. An avid gardener, she was active in the Amherst Garden Club and served as its president. She was also a student of Ikebana, the art of Japanese flower arranging. She was an accomplished gourmet cook of Italian and French cuisine who loved entertaining friends and family in her home. In addition to her garden club activities, in retirement she enjoyed playing bridge with friends and spending time with her grandchildren, especially at the family's annual Crystal Beach reunion. In retirement, she and her daughters enjoyed several girls-only trips to Europe. During this holiday season she is remembered for her grand Douglas Fir Christmas tree which she decorated with hand-tied velvet ribbons. Relatives and friends may visit DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 8630 Transit Rd., East Amherst, on Sunday (January 2, 2022), from 2-6 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary's Church, 6919 Transit Rd., Swormville, on Monday (January 3, 2022), at 10:30 AM. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Patricia's memory may be made to the Hospice Foundation of WNY, PO Box 590, Buffalo, NY 14240. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
.
Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 25 to Dec. 26, 2021.