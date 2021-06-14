Menu
Patricia L. BUDZINSKI
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Depew Chapel
6050 Transit Road
Depew, NY
BUDZINSKI - Patricia L. (nee Freudenberger)
June 12, 2021, age 64. Beloved wife of James J. Budzinski; loving mother of James R. (Leslie), Timothy (Marilyn), Phillip (Samantha), Robert (Leah), Elizabeth (Daniel) Kremers, Kenneth, Valerie and the late Thomas; adored grandmother of Scarlett, Landon, Patrick, Ian, Hannah, and Gracie; dearest daughter of Roy and the late Mary Freudenberger; dear sister of Judith Collins, Jeanne (Robert) Rossi and Phyllis (David) Harmon; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present Wednesday from 4-8 PM at the (Lancaster Depew Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6050 Transit Rd., where Prayers will be offered Thursday at 8:45 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Martha Parish (formerly OLBS), at 9:30 AM. If so desired, memorials may be made in her memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org/ or Hospice Buffalo Inc. at 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Share memories and condolences on Patricia's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
16
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Depew Chapel
6050 Transit Road, Depew, NY
Jun
17
Prayer Service
8:45a.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Depew Chapel
6050 Transit Road, Depew, NY
Jun
17
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
St. Martha Parish
NY
