BUDZINSKI - Patricia L. (nee Freudenberger)
June 12, 2021, age 64. Beloved wife of James J. Budzinski; loving mother of James R. (Leslie), Timothy (Marilyn), Phillip (Samantha), Robert (Leah), Elizabeth (Daniel) Kremers, Kenneth, Valerie and the late Thomas; adored grandmother of Scarlett, Landon, Patrick, Ian, Hannah, and Gracie; dearest daughter of Roy and the late Mary Freudenberger; dear sister of Judith Collins, Jeanne (Robert) Rossi and Phyllis (David) Harmon; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present Wednesday from 4-8 PM at the (Lancaster Depew Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6050 Transit Rd., where Prayers will be offered Thursday at 8:45 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Martha Parish (formerly OLBS), at 9:30 AM. If so desired, memorials may be made in her memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at www.stjude.org/
or Hospice Buffalo Inc. at 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Share memories and condolences on Patricia's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 14, 2021.