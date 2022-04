Burch - Patricia(nee McGarry, formerly Baer)of West Seneca, NY entered into rest April 2, 2022, after a long illness. Beloved wife of Charles J. Burch; devoted mother of Michael (Michele) Baer; loving nana of Camille Kelly; cherished daughter of the late Jack and Margaret McGarry; also loved by several siblings-in-law, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Special lifelong friend of Cindy, Joan, and "The Girls." Friends and family to be received Wed. 4/6, 3-8 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC. 1340 Union Road West Seneca, NY 716-674-5776. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, April 7 at 9 AM at Queen of Heaven RC Church. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Roswell Park in Patti's name. Share online condolences and donations at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com