Burch - Patricia
(nee McGarry, formerly Baer)
of West Seneca, NY entered into rest April 2, 2022, after a long illness. Beloved wife of Charles J. Burch; devoted mother of Michael (Michele) Baer; loving nana of Camille Kelly; cherished daughter of the late Jack and Margaret McGarry; also loved by several siblings-in-law, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Special lifelong friend of Cindy, Joan, and "The Girls." Friends and family to be received Wed. 4/6, 3-8 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC. 1340 Union Road West Seneca, NY 716-674-5776. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, April 7 at 9 AM at Queen of Heaven RC Church. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Roswell Park in Patti's name. Share online condolences and donations at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 3, 2022.