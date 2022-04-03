Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Patricia A. BURROWS
FUNERAL HOME
Laing Funeral Home, Inc.
2724 W. Church Street
Eden, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Graveside service
Apr, 7 2022
10:00a.m.
Evergreen Cemetery
Send Flowers
BURROWS - Patricia A. (nee Brice)
Of East Eden, NY, March 31, 2022. Wife of the late George "Bud"; mother of the late Kate Wesp and Bill Burrows; grandmother of Rebbecca Smith and Chris (Helen) Tomasik; great-grandmother of six; also survived by daughter-in-law Grace Burrows and special friends, Lana Dole and Marilyn Yager. Graveside Service will be held at 10 AM on Thursday in Evergreen Cemetery, Eden. Memorials may be made to HEART Animal Rescue or St. John's Community Church. Words of sympathy on www.LaingFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 3, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
7
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Evergreen Cemetery
2870 E. Church St., Eden, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Laing Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.