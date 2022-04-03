BURROWS - Patricia A. (nee Brice)
Of East Eden, NY, March 31, 2022. Wife of the late George "Bud"; mother of the late Kate Wesp and Bill Burrows; grandmother of Rebbecca Smith and Chris (Helen) Tomasik; great-grandmother of six; also survived by daughter-in-law Grace Burrows and special friends, Lana Dole and Marilyn Yager. Graveside Service will be held at 10 AM on Thursday in Evergreen Cemetery, Eden. Memorials may be made to HEART Animal Rescue or St. John's Community Church. Words of sympathy on www.LaingFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 3, 2022.