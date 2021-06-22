Menu
Patricia BUSCANI
BUSCANI - Patricia
(nee Crehan)
Passed away on June 17, 2021, at the age of 81. She is survived by son Peter (Elyn) Buscani, daughter Lisa Buscani, and daughter Julie (Joe) Buscani David, as well as grandchildren Ari, Joey, and Nick Buscani and Ryan, Megan, and Erin David. She also leaves behind brothers Dick and Dan Crehan. Born in Buffalo, Pat was a 1957 graduate of Bishop O'Hern High School in Buffalo, NY and a 1985 graduate of The University of Toledo. A devoted mother to her children and grandchildren, Patricia also nurtured a passion for knowledge and self-improvement. A non-traditional student, she pursued her bachelor's degree while simultaneously shepherding her children through their collegiate careers. Regardless of her busy schedule, she attended every family event and celebration. She could be counted on to nurse family members through illness and injury. Pat spent 20 years coordinating cancer support services for patients and their families at St. Vincent Medical Center (SVMC) in Toledo, Ohio. She was instrumental in establishing Northwest Ohio's first Man-to-Man prostate cancer support group, as well as Ohio's first Look Good, Feel Better program. The American Cancer Society selected her as Volunteer of the Year, and also presented her with their Quality of Life Award. Named one of the SVMC Auxiliary's 2004 Women of Toledo, Pat valued compassion and service to others. Private memorial for family only. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the American Cancer Society.


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 22, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
From The Cassedys
June 28, 2021
Pete- So sorry for the loss of your Mom. She sounded like a wonderful woman who did so much for others. - Lisa Hartkopf Smith
Lisa Hartkopf Smith
June 23, 2021
Michell McMahon,Tracey Glacken
June 22, 2021
Your mom was a great lady and a great friend. No matter how long it had been since we talked it was always just like yesterday. She was extremely proud of her family and there accomplishments. Moving to Chicago was one of the greatest highlights in her life. It gave her the opportunity to enjoy her daughters and watch her grandchildren grow up. She was very special to me and will be deeply missed. I love you Pat!
Paula Jones
Friend
June 21, 2021
May you be comforted by the outpouring of love surrounding you
Candace
June 21, 2021
