KUJAWA - Patricia C.
(nee Sager)
August 24, 2020, age 79. Beloved wife of 56 years to the late Theodore P. "Ted" Kujawa; loving mother of Gregory Kujawa and Pamela (Robert Muzzio) Brinkworth Muzzio; cherished grandmother of Gregory II, Jeffrey, Emma, Christian, Olivia and Juliet; dear sister of Kenneth (Christine) Gallivan and the late Donald (Diane) Sager; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Friday from 4-8 PM at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 569 Cleveland Drive. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday from Christ the King Church, 30 Lamarck Drive, Snyder at 9:30 AM. Friends are asked to please assemble at the church. Mrs. Kujawa was a winter resident of Clearwater, Florida. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 27, 2020.