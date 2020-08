KUJAWA - Patricia C.(nee Sager)August 24, 2020, age 79. Beloved wife of 56 years to the late Theodore P. "Ted" Kujawa; loving mother of Gregory Kujawa and Pamela (Robert Muzzio) Brinkworth Muzzio; cherished grandmother of Gregory II, Jeffrey, Emma, Christian, Olivia and Juliet; dear sister of Kenneth (Christine) Gallivan and the late Donald (Diane) Sager; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Friday from 4-8 PM at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 569 Cleveland Drive. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday from Christ the King Church, 30 Lamarck Drive, Snyder at 9:30 AM. Friends are asked to please assemble at the church. Mrs. Kujawa was a winter resident of Clearwater, Florida. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com