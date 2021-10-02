CARRIG - Patricia A.

(nee Leahy )

October 1, 2021. Wife of the late Matthew Carrig; dearest mother of Mary (Bart) Sumbrum, Matthew, Susan Sumbrum, Michael, John (Debra), Patrick and Brian Carrig; loving grandmother of 20 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; sister of the late Marion (late Earnest) Stone, late Anna (late John) Sullivan, late Elizabeth (late Charles) Heidinger, late Kathleen Horrigan, late Helen (late Steven) Keevs and the late Thomas (Margaret) Leahy; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Sunday 2-7 PM at the Hoy Funeral home, 3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday at 9:30 AM at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 115 O'Connell Street, Buffalo. Please assemble at church. Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to OLPH Church Restoration fund. Arrangments entrusted to REDDINGTON FUNERAL HOME, 8221260.







Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2021.