CARRIG - Patricia A. (nee Leahy ) October 1, 2021. Wife of the late Matthew Carrig; dearest mother of Mary (Bart) Sumbrum, Matthew, Susan Sumbrum, Michael, John (Debra), Patrick and Brian Carrig; loving grandmother of 20 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; sister of the late Marion (late Earnest) Stone, late Anna (late John) Sullivan, late Elizabeth (late Charles) Heidinger, late Kathleen Horrigan, late Helen (late Steven) Keevs and the late Thomas (Margaret) Leahy; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Sunday 2-7 PM at the Hoy Funeral home, 3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday at 9:30 AM at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 115 O'Connell Street, Buffalo. Please assemble at church. Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to OLPH Church Restoration fund. Arrangments entrusted to REDDINGTON FUNERAL HOME, 8221260.
Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2021.
Mrs.Carrig was a beautiful woman, full of love and joy. May she Rest In Peace.
All of the Carrig family will be in our thought and prayers. I believe she is celebrating now being back together with Mr.Carrig!
Joe and Michelle Clemente
Friend
October 5, 2021
To the Carrig Family,
Our sincerest condolences to you & yours!! Treasure the great memories of your Mom, Grandma & Great Grandma!! Remember, Mom will still be looking & watching, so keep making here proud!! She is only a smile away, but her & Matt (Dad) are now walking "hand in hand"!! We will keep you in our thoughts & prayers!!! All our Love!!
The Granville´s
Patrick Granville
Friend
October 3, 2021
My sympathy to the entire family.I am saddened that I was unable to say goodbye to all of you. pat was an incredible lady and will be very missed.
Ashley Gombos
Work
October 3, 2021
One of my favorite peopleSay hello to the rest of the girls Patsy. RIP
Linda Hahn Nostrant
October 3, 2021
I'd like to offer my sincere condolences to a wonderful family on the lost of an incredible lady.
Michael ONeill
Friend
October 3, 2021
God bless Mrs. Carrig and her family. All of us who grew up on Oakhurst in South Buffalo remember her kindness and generosity. She was a 2nd mom to us all and always had our best interests in her heart and protected us all. My deepest condolences to the family
David J State
Friend
October 3, 2021
My sympathy to the entire family. Pat is one of the fondest memories I have of living in the old first ward. Your family was always so close. Count on each other through this difficult time. Prayers to all of you.
Pat
Pat Reardon Spielman
Friend
October 2, 2021
My condolence to all my cousins, due to being told that I was in close contact with someone at work with covid, I won't be able to pay my respects to Aunt Pat. You are all in our prayers...
Jim Carrig
Family
October 2, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the family. Aunt Pat will be missed. I was always glad to see her when I came home to Buffalo.
Gail Carrig Frickie
Family
October 2, 2021
To the Carrig family, I am so sorry for the loss of your mom. Mrs. Carrig was always so nice and was never without a beautiful smile. Thoughts and prayers for your family.
Peggy (Britz) Dougherty
Peggy Dougherty
October 2, 2021
Mrs. Carrig was a caring and loving person. She would always ask how you and your family are doing.
She would share wonderful stories about the Old First Ward.
She is happily reunited with your Dad and her brother & sisters.
Our deepest sympathy to you and your family.
Love Susie Burke Bartosik