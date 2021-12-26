Menu
Patricia A. CHISLETT
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
13228 Broadway
Alden, NY
CHISLETT - Patricia A.
Of Elma, NY on December 18, 2021. Beloved wife of James A. Chislett; dear mother of Lisa Marie (William) Peter, William E. (Elizabeth) Chislett and Scott (Lisa) Chislett; also survived by seven grandchildren; sister of Ann E. (Don) Albee and Lynn M. (Dwayne) Peacock. Private family visitation only. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences can be shared at meyerfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.
Patty and I grew up together in Tonawanda, New York. Our parents were life-long friends. She was fun and talented. I still have the baby clothes she knit for me. Sorry for your loss.
Susan Pankhurst Wheadon
Friend
December 30, 2021
Scott, Lisa and family. I am so sorry to hear about your mom. My heart aches for you, especially this time of year. Hugs to you all.
Terri Anstett
Friend
December 21, 2021
Mrs. Chislett was a wonderful and courageous lady that I have had the privilege of knowing for many years. She always made me feel welcome at Thanksgiving dinner with our families and will be greatly missed. May you rest in peace.
Frederick Peter
Friend
December 20, 2021
Death leaves a heartache no one can heal.
Love leaves memories no one can steal.
Lynn, I am saddened by the loss of your beloved sister.
Thoughts and prayers to you and your family.
Jo Anne Jansen
Coworker
December 20, 2021
