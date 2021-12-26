CHISLETT - Patricia A.
Of Elma, NY on December 18, 2021. Beloved wife of James A. Chislett; dear mother of Lisa Marie (William) Peter, William E. (Elizabeth) Chislett and Scott (Lisa) Chislett; also survived by seven grandchildren; sister of Ann E. (Don) Albee and Lynn M. (Dwayne) Peacock. Private family visitation only. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences can be shared at meyerfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.