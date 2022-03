CHOWANIEC - Patricia R.Of Buffalo, entered into rest August 30, 2021. Loving daughter of the late Stephen and Rita Chowaniec; dear sister of Deborah (late Barry) Cohen and Donald (Catherine) Chowaniec; cherished aunt of Lisa, Andrew, Marisa (Josh), Stephen (Cristy) and Elise (Matthew). Relatives and friends may gather at the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., Sunday (September 12) from 4-5 PM with a Funeral Service immediately to follow. Interment at St. Stanislaus Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Little Portion Friary. Please share your memories and condolences with the family at www.lombardofuneralhome.com