Patricia R. CHOWANIEC
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
CHOWANIEC - Patricia R.
Of Buffalo, entered into rest August 30, 2021. Loving daughter of the late Stephen and Rita Chowaniec; dear sister of Deborah (late Barry) Cohen and Donald (Catherine) Chowaniec; cherished aunt of Lisa, Andrew, Marisa (Josh), Stephen (Cristy) and Elise (Matthew). Relatives and friends may gather at the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., Sunday (September 12) from 4-5 PM with a Funeral Service immediately to follow. Interment at St. Stanislaus Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Little Portion Friary. Please share your memories and condolences with the family at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
12
Memorial Gathering
4:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Sep
12
Funeral service
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
