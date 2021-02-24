COBO - Patricia L. (nee Krieck)
February 22, 2021. Beloved wife of Dennis R. Cobo; devoted mother of Dennis "DJ" (Stacy) Cobo, Jr., Sarah (John) Meyers and Brian (Carol) Cobo; loving grandmother of Meghan, Caleb, Elizabeth, Emily, Joshua, Samual (Asia) Meyers, Johanna (Keon) Glenn, Nathaniel Meyers and Katelyn (John) Gorham; great-grandmother of four; sister of Ann (Paul) Carron, Marty (Claire) Krieck and late Barbara (Peter) Demchak; Family will be present Friday, 4-7 PM, at the SMITH - WEISMANTEL FUNERAL HOME, 271 East Main St., Springville, NY. Friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Aloysius Church, Springville, Saturday, at 10:30 AM. Please assemble at the church. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials are preferred to the Springville Volunteer Fire Dept. Face coverings and social distancing will be required. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Online condolences may be made at www.smithweismantelfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 24, 2021.