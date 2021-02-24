Menu
Patricia L. COBO
FUNERAL HOME
Smith-Weismantel Funeral Home
271 East Main Street
Springville, NY
COBO - Patricia L. (nee Krieck)
February 22, 2021. Beloved wife of Dennis R. Cobo; devoted mother of Dennis "DJ" (Stacy) Cobo, Jr., Sarah (John) Meyers and Brian (Carol) Cobo; loving grandmother of Meghan, Caleb, Elizabeth, Emily, Joshua, Samual (Asia) Meyers, Johanna (Keon) Glenn, Nathaniel Meyers and Katelyn (John) Gorham; great-grandmother of four; sister of Ann (Paul) Carron, Marty (Claire) Krieck and late Barbara (Peter) Demchak; Family will be present Friday, 4-7 PM, at the SMITH - WEISMANTEL FUNERAL HOME, 271 East Main St., Springville, NY. Friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Aloysius Church, Springville, Saturday, at 10:30 AM. Please assemble at the church. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials are preferred to the Springville Volunteer Fire Dept. Face coverings and social distancing will be required. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Online condolences may be made at www.smithweismantelfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 24, 2021.
Denny and family, So sorry to hear of your loss. May your loving memories help you thru this difficult time.
Rosanne and Bill Horn
February 28, 2021
