CODY - Patricia A. (nee Carroll)March 16, 2022; of Buffalo, NY; age 88. Beloved wife of the late John F. Cody, Jr.; devoted mother of Timothy J. (Diane) Cody, Susan M. (Stephen) Leous, and Thomas P. (Kathleen) Cody; cherished grandmother of Christopher (Amanda), Shannon, Courtney (Keegan) Ashley, Patrick, Stephen, Jr., Ryan, Jake, and the late Brendan; adored great-grandmother of Delaney; loving daughter of James and Emma Carroll; dear sister of Ruth (late Phil) Messina, Marylou (Michael) Buck, and the late Florence Bower, Jean Bateman, James Carroll, Jack Carroll, and Kathleen Eberhard; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on June 4, 2022, in St. Michael Church, 651 Washington St., at 10 A.M. Please assemble at church. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. If desired, contributions may be made to the Brendan Cody Memorial Fund c/o City Honors Foundation, 186 East North St., Buffalo, NY 14204. Arrangements by (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC.