COLLINS - Patricia C.
(nee Davis)
Passed away October 26, 2020. Beloved wife of James P. Collins for over 55 years; dear mother of David P. (Ellen) Collins and the late Karen P. Collins; loving grandmother of Tyler and Connor Collins; daughter of the late Manley S. Davis and Janet Groves Davis Anderson; sister of Fr. Richard Davis, TOR, James (Judy) Anderson, Robert Davis and late Mary Ann (Thomas) DelGaudio and late Kenneth (Marilyn) Davis; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends and family may call Wednesday from 4-8 PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Road. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday at 10 AM at the Queen of Heaven Church. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, PO BOX 37920, Boone, IA 50037-0920. Online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com
Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.