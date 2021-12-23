CRUICKSHANK - Patricia S. (nee Snyder)
Of Kenmore, NY, December 21, 2021. Beloved wife of 60 years to Donald H. Cruickshank; dear mother of Cynthia (Thomas) Martin, Laura (David) Falvo; loving grandmother of Christina (Timothy) Royce, Nicholas Contestabile, Victoria Falvo and Julia Falvo; great-grandson Bailey Contestabile. There will be a Funeral Service to be held later in 2022, at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, Kenmore, NY. Memorial contributions in honor of Patricia, may be made to the charity of your choice
, and is greatly appreciated.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 23, 2021.