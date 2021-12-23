Menu
Patricia S. CRUICKSHANK
FUNERAL HOME
D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home
3215 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY
CRUICKSHANK - Patricia S. (nee Snyder)
Of Kenmore, NY, December 21, 2021. Beloved wife of 60 years to Donald H. Cruickshank; dear mother of Cynthia (Thomas) Martin, Laura (David) Falvo; loving grandmother of Christina (Timothy) Royce, Nicholas Contestabile, Victoria Falvo and Julia Falvo; great-grandson Bailey Contestabile. There will be a Funeral Service to be held later in 2022, at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, Kenmore, NY. Memorial contributions in honor of Patricia, may be made to the charity of your choice, and is greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be sent to www.ginnanefuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 23, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home
Don & family, I am so sorry for your loss. You are in my thoughts and prayers. Laura Vetter
Laura Vetter
December 23, 2021
We are so very sorry for your loss Pat was my Spanish tutor in high school and we remained friends. She was always a great source of support and I will cherish our time together
Myra and Michael
Friend
December 23, 2021
