CYMAN - Patricia
Of West Seneca, NY, March 27, 2022. Mother of Robert, John and Edward Kwiatkowski; loving grandmother of Sabrina and Samantha Kwiatkowski, Patrick, Danielle, Derrick, Sean, and Jennifer and many great-grandchildren; sister of Alice Kwiecien and Joyce (Ernie) Klaus. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL AND LOECHER, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Thursday from 4-7 PM, with a Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at St. Mary's of the Assumption RC Church, Lancaster, Friday morning at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. Share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 29, 2022.