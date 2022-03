CYMAN - PatriciaOf West Seneca, NY, March 27, 2022. Mother of Robert, John and Edward Kwiatkowski; loving grandmother of Sabrina and Samantha Kwiatkowski, Patrick, Danielle, Derrick, Sean, and Jennifer and many great-grandchildren; sister of Alice Kwiecien and Joyce (Ernie) Klaus. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL AND LOECHER, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Thursday from 4-7 PM, with a Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at St. Mary's of the Assumption RC Church, Lancaster, Friday morning at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. Share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com