CZERWINSKI - Patricia Ann (nee Maliszewski)
81, of North Tonawanda; Thursday (January 6, 2022), passed peacefully surrounded by her family. Patricia was born in Niagara Falls on April 29, 1940 to Stephen and Lena (Varotta) Maliszewski. Patricia was a cosmetologist. In her spare time, she enjoyed gathering with family and friends, crocheting and casinos. She was an exceptional wife, mother, nana, neighbor, relative, and friend to all.Patricia is survived by her husband of 61 years Donald Czerwinski; mother of Deborah (Frederick) Mikulec, Cynthia (Donald) Josselyn, and Donald Czerwinski; sister of Steven (Judy) Maliszewski, Frederick (Ruth) Maliszewski; grandmother of Victoria and Cassandra Mikulec, Lauren and Michael Josselyn; also surviving are many beloved relatives. No prior visitation. A memorial mass will be held February 19, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Timothy R.C. Church, 565 E Park Dr., Tonawanda, NY 14150. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Timothy's Church or Niagara Hospice. Complete obituary at Wattengel.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.