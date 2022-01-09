I am so sorry to read about your wife, mother, grandmother, sister. Pat was such a nice person. She ALWAYS had a smile and would stop and talk with me. I found out early in our friendship that she knew my husband and family. Small world. She will be missed. May you find peace in her passing. Smile. Laugh. Share stories....even silly ones ! They are the best ones ! Remember the good times. Sending my sympathy to you all. - Joy H.

Joy K HEINRICH Friend January 9, 2022