Patricia Ann CZERWINSKI
CZERWINSKI - Patricia Ann (nee Maliszewski)
81, of North Tonawanda; Thursday (January 6, 2022), passed peacefully surrounded by her family. Patricia was born in Niagara Falls on April 29, 1940 to Stephen and Lena (Varotta) Maliszewski. Patricia was a cosmetologist. In her spare time, she enjoyed gathering with family and friends, crocheting and casinos. She was an exceptional wife, mother, nana, neighbor, relative, and friend to all.Patricia is survived by her husband of 61 years Donald Czerwinski; mother of Deborah (Frederick) Mikulec, Cynthia (Donald) Josselyn, and Donald Czerwinski; sister of Steven (Judy) Maliszewski, Frederick (Ruth) Maliszewski; grandmother of Victoria and Cassandra Mikulec, Lauren and Michael Josselyn; also surviving are many beloved relatives. No prior visitation. A memorial mass will be held February 19, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Timothy R.C. Church, 565 E Park Dr., Tonawanda, NY 14150. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Timothy's Church or Niagara Hospice. Complete obituary at Wattengel.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
19
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
St. Timothy's Church
565 E Park Dr,, Tonawanda, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear of Pat´s passing sending hugs and prayers to the family
Susan Boos
Family
January 10, 2022
Don I am so sorry for your family's loss. You are in my prayers.
Todd Zebulske
Family
January 9, 2022
I am so sorry to read about your wife, mother, grandmother, sister. Pat was such a nice person. She ALWAYS had a smile and would stop and talk with me. I found out early in our friendship that she knew my husband and family. Small world. She will be missed. May you find peace in her passing. Smile. Laugh. Share stories....even silly ones ! They are the best ones ! Remember the good times. Sending my sympathy to you all. - Joy H.
Joy K HEINRICH
Friend
January 9, 2022
