October 11, 2020, of Clarence Center at age 87. Beloved mother of Michael K. Hughes, Kathleen H. (Barry) Chubb and the late Patricia S. "Patty" Hughes; loving grandmother of Kara (Stephen Gloeckler) Hughes, Kristen (Christopher) Nanula, Kelsey and Kamryn Chubb; great-grandmother of Giavanna Nanula; dear sister of Joseph (Ellie) Hanley; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 4-8 PM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main St., where prayers will be offered on Wednesday at 9:45 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 10:30 AM from Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church. Interment to follow at United German and French Cemetery. If desired, memorials may be made to Hospice-Buffalo, Inc. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 12, 2020.