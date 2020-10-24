REDENBACH - Patricia D.
(nee Kniery)
Joined the Heavenly Father and reunited with our family, October 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Richard E. Redenbach. Devoted, compassionate and loving mother to Jeffrey D. Redenbach, the late Karl Redenbach and Susan Pitzonka. Adoring grandmother of Stephen, Ashley, Karl Redenbach, Jr., Maria and Bradley. Caring daughter of the late John and Dorothy Kniery. Dear sister of the late David Kniery. Patricia is also survived by her loving companion "Ziggy". Patricia was a dedicated nursing aide at ECMC (formerly Meyer Hospital) for over 47 years before retiring. In addition to being a crossword puzzle enthusiast and an avid gardener, Patricia was a lifelong, passionate animal lover and advocate. Patricia's unyielding love and nurturing protection for all of God's animals, guides her in assisting St. Francis with his works through all eternity. Mom, you are loved and missed more than anyone can imagine. Love you forever and ever, see you soon. The family will be present Monday and Tuesday 2-5 and 7-9 PM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main Street (near Harris Hill Road) where prayers will be offered on Wednesday at 9:00 AM and followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in the Church of the Annunciation (Elma). As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 24, 2020.