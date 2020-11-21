Menu
Patricia Darlene Smith
SMITH - Patricia Darlene
(nee Vandyke)
November 20, 2020, resident of Grand Island for over 60 years, moved here from Terre Haute, Indiana, and was a resident of Garden Gate Skilled Nursing in Cheektowaga since 2018. Wife of 55 years of William "Lee" Smith; mother of Lynn (Mark) Fotia and Terri (Dennis) Szafranski; grandmother of Vince and John Fotia; daughter of the late James VanDyke and Evelyn (late Joe "Luke") Lukasiewiez; sister of the late Steve VanDyke. Friends may call Tuesday 5:30-8 PM followed by prayers Tuesday at 7:45 PM at the KAISER FUNERAL HOME, 1950 Whitehaven Rd., Grand Island. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of WNY. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, 25 people are allowed in the funeral home at one time, masks must be worn and social distancing must be maintained. Please limit time visiting to accommodate capacity guidelines. Share condolences at www.kaiserfuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
